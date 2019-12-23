Curfew, imposed after anti-CAA stir, lifted in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

Home Nation

Though curfew has been lifted,  prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144, banning assembly of more than four people, is still implemented.

Police personnel baton charge on a commuter who rode too close to a barricade set up on a street in view of anti-CAA protests in Jabalpur

Police personnel baton charge on a commuter who rode too close to a barricade set up on a street in view of anti-CAA protests in Jabalpur (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

JABALPUR: Curfew imposed in some areas of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city after violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was lifted on Monday, a police official said.

Jabalpur SP Amit Singh said that the decision was taken after a review of the situation in those areas. Curfew was imposed on Friday in four police station areas of Jabalpur after protesters pelted stones, clashed with police and indulged in destruction of property.

These areas are part of Gohalpur, Hanumantal, Kotwali and Adhartal police stations. "The curfew has been lifted, but prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144, banning assembly of more than four people, will continue to be in force," Singh said.

