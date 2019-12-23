Home Nation

Deployment of Indian Army's integrated battle groups to be done soon

The forces reassigned and reconstituted would be smaller but swifter with greater combat thrust with need based presence of combat support, logistics and service units.

Published: 23rd December 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image of Indian Army used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to facilitate rapid deployment with added firepower to take on potential enemies on its borders, the Indian Army has decided to reconstitute its standing forces into 12 modernized integrated battle groups (IBG’s).

The reconstitution of the close to 12 lakh-strong standing Army is part of the restructuring process which was started in mid-2018, under which Army, organisationally and operationally, is being prepared to face future war imperatives.

The forces reassigned and reconstituted would be smaller but swifter with greater combat thrust with need-based presence of combat support, logistics and service units.

The first IBGs will be reconstituted from the three Corps covering the Western and Northern borders. A senior Army officer said, “We have put up the detailed proposals before the Army headquarters and it is in its final stages of approval. The idea has been met with support across the board.”

He said, “There will be four IBGs in the 9 Corps, 5-6 IBGs in 33 Corps and 3 under the 17 Corps to start with”, adding, “more such formations are up for approvals.”

He said, the shifting of the units will lead to firming up of formations with a troop strength of around 5000, meant for either offensive or defensive role.

While the offensive formations will be used to penetrate deep inside enemy territory, the defensive force will be bolstered lead formations, whenever required.

Keeping the task and terrain in mind, the IBGs can be constituted with units of Infantry, Armoured or Artillery divisions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Army Integrated Battle Groups
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp