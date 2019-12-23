Home Ministry will set up anti-trafficking units across India's 732 districts: Nityanand Rai

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Reiterating that the Centre has accorded the highest priority to women safety in the country, minister of state for Home Affairs and Ujiyarpur MP from Bihar Nityanand Rai said that the Home Ministry will set 'Women Help Desks' in all police stations of the country.

Rai said that anti-human trafficking units will also be set up in all districts of the country.

According to the latest figures of the Bureau of Police Research and Development, there are 15,555 police stations in the country with 10,014 8 rural and 5025 in urban areas.

The women help desk would be set up in all the 15555 police stations while the anti-human trafficking units will be set up across 732 districts included 38 districts of Bihar.

Besides this, Rai said that society should work towards creating a community where crimes against women are not tolerated.

He said that government apart from introducing stringent penalties in law for crimes against women, several other measures like operationalisation of 112 universal emergency service s in 28 states and UTs, the commencement of 'Safe City' projects in 8 larger cities and strengthening state forensic science labs.