Assam will have revision if NRC is not implemented nationwide: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The NRC list for Assam is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in the state from those, who illegally entered the state from Bangladesh.

Published: 23rd December 2019 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

GUWAHATI: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that if National Register of Citizens (NRC) is not implemented nationwide, then there has been a fresh NRC or revision of it in the state.

"We are not happy with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that has been released. If there is no national NRC then we have to have a fresh NRC or revision of it. We don't accept the NRC which was published," Sarma told media here.

"We want re-verification of 20 per cent of names in the border districts, without which we don't want to accept the present NRC. But we will go as per Supreme Court's order," he added.

The NRC list for Assam is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in the state from those, who illegally entered the state from Bangladesh.

In the final NRC list published on August 31, a total of 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for inclusion in the list, leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims in Assam.

