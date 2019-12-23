Internet may not be restored in Kashmir anytime soon, hint security agencies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If sources are to be believed, security agencies are not in favour of the restoration of internet services in the Valley anytime soon.

Internet services in the Valley have been curtailed since the scrapping of Article 370, and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs) by the Centre.

Protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), has made security agencies apprehensive that restoration of internet service in the Valley at this point of time.

It is believed that they feel this would have a negative impact on the ground situation, which is “slowly returning towards normalcy.”

A security official said internet services were snapped to prevent people from using social media platforms to foment trouble and violence.

Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan asked all 10 Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Valley to provide the list of telephone numbers and offices for the restoration of “internet facilities” to facilitate students, traders and the general public for filing of GST and NEET forms along with other essential works.

A tour operator, Ashfaq Ahmad, said that without the internet the tourism industry in the region has suffered a major blow.

Pakistan violates ceasefire, no casualty reported

The Pakistan army violated ceasefire by resorting to shelling and firing on forward posts and villages along the LoC in the Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said. However, no casualty was in Pakistani firing, the spokesperson said.