It's my defeat, not of BJP: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das on assembly poll trends

Das was trailing BJP rebel candidate and former minister Saryu Roy by over 10,000 votes in Jamshedpur (East) constituency.

Published: 23rd December 2019 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das at a press conference ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Election results in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das at a press conference ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Election results in Ranchi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Conceding loss in the assembly polls, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday said it was his defeat, not of the BJP.

As per the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, Das was trailing BJP rebel candidate and former minister Saryu Roy by over 10,000 votes in Jamshedpur (East) constituency. "It is not BJP's defeat, it is my defeat," Das told reporters at a press conference here.

The BJP contested 79 seats, supported an Independent candidate in one constituency and did not put up nominee against AJSU Party president Sudesh Mahto. The saffron party's Bihar allies--the JD(U) and LJP-- contested the elections on their own and none of their candidates was leading anywhere.

