Home Nation

Jharkhand Assembly poll results: Eye on regional parties, counting begins at 8 am

Trashing the exit polls, the ruling BJP is keeping its fingers crossed and said that they have confidence in the people.

Published: 23rd December 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Voters show their inked fingers after casting votes in Godda, Jharkhand.

Voters show their inked fingers after casting votes in Godda, Jharkhand. (File Photo)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Assembly election results will be announced on Monday, when counting for the 81 seats which polled in five phases from November 30 to December 20 will be done. Since, exit polls have indicated that there will be hung Assembly once again in Jharkhand, both the ruling BJP and Opposition parties have started making calculations to get closer to the magic number in order to stake their claim to form government in Jharkhand.    

In case of a hung Assembly, both the ruling BJP and the Opposition parties, will try to woo the two regional parties — Babulal Marandi’s Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) and Sudesh Mahto’s All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), if they fall short of few MLA’s besides banking on Independent MLAs.  Both the parties, however, are yet to open their cards as they are waiting for the results.    

ALSO READ: Exit polls predict hung Assembly in Jharkhand, Opposition alliance optimistic about getting majority

“Since our focus this time is ‘Abki Baar - Gaon Ki Sarkaar’ and to protect the identity and culture of the state, we will first assess their opinion on the issue and then take a decision,” said AJSU spokesperson Deosharan Bhagat. The party will stick to the issues based on which it decided to go it alone in Assembly polls, he added.  

Bhagat further added that AJSU is confident of crossing the mark of two digits after the results are announced on Monday, and hence, will help in forming a strong and stable government in the state.

ALSO READ: Anything but '65 par': How BJP got its math wrong in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Executive President Hemant Soren, who is the chief ministerial face, has already hinted that if any regional party is ready to join the alliance, they are welcome.

“Even though, JMM-Congress alliance will be getting full majority, any regional party which are not a part of our alliance, are welcome if they are interested,” said Soren.

Trashing the exit polls, the ruling BJP is keeping its fingers crossed and said that they have confidence in the people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand Assembly Elections JMM BJP congress Jharkhand elections reslt Raghubar Das
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp