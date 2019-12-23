Jharkhand Assembly poll results: Eye on regional parties, counting begins at 8 am

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Assembly election results will be announced on Monday, when counting for the 81 seats which polled in five phases from November 30 to December 20 will be done. Since, exit polls have indicated that there will be hung Assembly once again in Jharkhand, both the ruling BJP and Opposition parties have started making calculations to get closer to the magic number in order to stake their claim to form government in Jharkhand.

In case of a hung Assembly, both the ruling BJP and the Opposition parties, will try to woo the two regional parties — Babulal Marandi’s Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) and Sudesh Mahto’s All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), if they fall short of few MLA’s besides banking on Independent MLAs. Both the parties, however, are yet to open their cards as they are waiting for the results.

“Since our focus this time is ‘Abki Baar - Gaon Ki Sarkaar’ and to protect the identity and culture of the state, we will first assess their opinion on the issue and then take a decision,” said AJSU spokesperson Deosharan Bhagat. The party will stick to the issues based on which it decided to go it alone in Assembly polls, he added.

Bhagat further added that AJSU is confident of crossing the mark of two digits after the results are announced on Monday, and hence, will help in forming a strong and stable government in the state.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Executive President Hemant Soren, who is the chief ministerial face, has already hinted that if any regional party is ready to join the alliance, they are welcome.

“Even though, JMM-Congress alliance will be getting full majority, any regional party which are not a part of our alliance, are welcome if they are interested,” said Soren.

Trashing the exit polls, the ruling BJP is keeping its fingers crossed and said that they have confidence in the people.