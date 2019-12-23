Home Nation

Jharkhand election results: JVM, AJSU likely to be kingmaker if hung assembly

The Congress-JMM-RJD alliance chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren is leading from both - Dumka and Barhet assembly seats.

Published: 23rd December 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

In Dhanbad, a poll staff carries EVM machines and other polling materials for of Jharkhand elections.

In Dhanbad, a poll staff carries EVM machines and other polling materials for of Jharkhand elections. (File | PTI Photo)

By IANS

RANCHI: With the early trends of vote counting in Jharkhand suggesting a hung Assembly, Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) or Sudesh Mahto-led All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), could emerge as king-makers.

As per initial trends, the BJP is leading on 32 and Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is in 37 seats. The AJSU and the JVM are leading on five and four seats respectively.

If the trends become reality, the JVM and the AJSU can together become the kingmaker in the mineral-rich state.

Sources in the BJP say that the party is in touch with JVM-P president Babulal Marandi and the AJSU for a possible tie-up if the results throw a hung assembly.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das is leading from Jamshedpur East seat, while AJSU president Sudesh Mahto is leading from Silli and JVM-P president Babulkal Marandi is ahead on Dhanwar seat.

The Alliance chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren is leading from both - Dumka and Barhet assembly seats.

The counting of votes began at 8 a.m. in all the 24 district headquarters. The results are expected to be out by afternoon.

The maximum rounds of counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and the lowest will be two rounds in Chandankiyari and Taropa assembly seats.

In 2014, the BJP and AJSU alliance fetched 42 seats, but Sudesh Mahto, who led the AJSU in the polls, decided to jump into the Jharkhand battleground alone, without his old ally.

