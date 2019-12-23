Home Nation

Kolkata HC asks Mamata government to remove all anti-CAA, NRC ads

The court’s order came after six petitions were filed accusing the state government of spending public money against an act passed in Parliament.

Published: 23rd December 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: In an apparent setback to the West Bengal government, Kolkata High Court on Monday directed all the advertisements sponsored by Mamata Banerjee’s government against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be removed from public platforms.

In an interim order, the court asked the state government to withdraw all such advertisements till the next hearing on January 9.

In the advertisements, Mamata, who has been critical of CAA and NRC, assured the people of the state that her government would not allow the two issues in Bengal. The court’s order came after six petitions were filed accusing the state government of spending public money against an act passed in Parliament.

Reacting to the high court’s order, Union minister Babul Supriyo tweeted, "If only Mamata Banerjee had taken advice from the few educated MPs and MLAs she has in her party about she (A CM) not having any authority, as per our constitution, to block an ACT that’s in the central List and anyone other than Didi would know that citizenship is Centre’s prerogative.’’

Criticising the government advertisements that were put out on news channels and other public platforms, earlier Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar had demanded immediate withdrawal of it saying that they were unconstitutional.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act National Register of Citizens advertisement removal order Mamata Banerjee Kolkata HC
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp