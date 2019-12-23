Home Nation

Muslim gold medallist pulled out of Pondy University convocation addressed by President

When the student told the police that it is how she usually wears her scarf, she was allegedly told to sit outside the auditorium.

Published: 23rd December 2019 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

Rabeeha Abdurehim, Pondi University

Rabeeha Abdurehim.

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The only Muslim girl among 10 gold medallists from Pondicherry University, chosen to receive the award from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, was unceremoniously pulled out of the convocation function at the last moment on Monday, allegedly for wearing a hijab. 

The incident, coming amidst nationwide protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), has fuelled anger among the student community.  As per police sources, she had participated in the human chain protest against CAA at the university last week.

Rabeeha Abdurehim topped her class in MA Mass Communication. "I was seated along with other students inside the Jawaharlal Nehru auditorium when a woman Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) asked me to step out with her. She said she wanted to have a word with me," Rabeeha told Express. 

"When I stepped out, I was asked why I had worn my headscarf differently," Rabeeha said.

When the student told the police that it is how she usually wears her scarf, she was allegedly told to sit outside the auditorium.

"The SSP, Akansha Yadav, went back to the hall and locked the door behind her. When I heard the programme start, I asked the policemen outside why I wasn't allowed to participate. But they gave me no answer. Neither did the SSP come back. Receiving the gold medal in front of a cheering crowd had been my dream. I did not imagine it being ruined like this," she said. 

"I had no intention of boycotting an award that I had earned through my hard work. But, now that they have discriminated against me, I don't want it anymore." While 189 students won gold medals, only 10 were handpicked to receive the awards from the President. 

