Home Nation

Myanmarese boat with banned substance seized east of little Andaman

As per the CG at about 1200 hrs on December 20 CG Dornier sighted a non-Indian vessel operating east of little Andaman.

Published: 23rd December 2019 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Coast Guard apprehended a Myanmarese boat with banned contraband approximately 125 nautical miles East of little Andaman on Friday, December 20.  Six crew members with more than 300 kgs of a banned substance were apprehended in the second such incident in last three months.

DIG Operations HJ Singh said, “The Coast Guard in a swift sea - air coordinated operation apprehended six Myanmarese persons with banned contraband approximately 125 nautical miles East of Little Andaman.

The Myanmarese boat was detained for violations under the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances act, 1985.”

As per the CG at about 1200 hrs on December 20 CG Dornier sighted a non-Indian vessel operating east of little Andaman.

The Vessel was not responding on VHF. ICGS Aruna Asaf Ali, on patrol, was diverted for investigation. At about 1800 hrs on December 20, Aruna Asaf Ali sighted boat 125 nautical miles from the nearest land, Little Andaman.

The vessel failed to stop on being challenged by the ship.

The ship fired three warning shots in air and forced the vessel to stop, said the Coast Guard.

The ship entered Port Blair along with apprehended boat and crew December 22. NCB team ex-Kolkata which carried out the investigation said that the substance is believed to be banned drug Methaqualone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp