Home Nation

'Show you are an Indian': Rahul Gandhi appeals to youths to join him at Rajghat protest

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also appealed to people to join them at Rajghat in 'this fight for saving' the Constitution.

Published: 23rd December 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged students and youths to join him at Rajghat to protest against the "hate and violence unleashed by Modi-Shah" and show that they will not allow India to be "destroyed by hatred".

"Dear Students and Youth of India, It's not good enough just to feel India. At times like these, it's critical to show that you're India and won't allow India to be destroyed by hatred."

"Join me today at 3 PM at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah," he said on Twitter.

ALSO READ | No discussion at present on all-India NRC: Modi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also appealed to people to join them at Rajghat in "this fight for saving" the Constitution.

"This country is a collective bond, a collective dream. We have nurtured this land with Labour."

"We have to save the country from the politics of divide and rule. Let us join at 3 PM at Bapu's memorial at Rajghat and be a part of Constitution recitation," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress Priyanka Gandhi Citizenship Act Protests
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp