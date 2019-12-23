Home Nation

State administration not at all responsive to my visit to Jadavpur University: Bengal Governor

Earlier today, Dhankhar was shown black flags and posters of 'BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar Go back' by the students on his arrival at the Jadavpur University.

Published: 23rd December 2019 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that the state administration was not at all responsive "as regards his visit to the Jadavpur University."

"The State administration was not at all responsive as regards my visit to Jadavpur University," Dhankar said in a tweet.

ALSO READ: Bengal governor shown black flags, gheraoed in Jadavpur University

In another tweet, he said: "Was at Jadavpur University for two hours. Had interaction with agitated students on various issues and indicated that am keen to connect with them further at Raj Bhawan. The Jadavpur University Court meeting could not be held and instructed to have it at Raj Bhawan this evening."

"This so that career and prospects of the students are not put in jeopardy," he said in another tweet.

Earlier today, Dhankhar was shown black flags and posters of 'BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar Go back' by the students on his arrival at the Jadavpur University.

Before visiting the university, the Governor tweeted: "As the Chancellor would be presiding the 10th Meeting of the 9th Court of the Jadavpur University scheduled to be held on Monday, the 23rd of December, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Committee Room No. I of the University."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jadavpur University Jagdeep Dhankar West Bengal
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp