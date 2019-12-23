Home Nation

To win over refugees in Bengal, BJP prints three lakh booklets on Citizenship Act

The first-phase of the campaign will cover North 24-Parganas and Nadia districts, where BJP workers will identify refugees and visit their houses to distribute the booklets.

Published: 23rd December 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Protestors hold placards and raise slogans during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC in Kolkata Sunday Dec. 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Protestors hold placards and raise slogans during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC in Kolkata Sunday Dec. 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: In line with its Citizenship (Amendment) Act gambit, the BJP has printed 3 lakh booklets elaborating how the amended law will ensure citizenship for refugees in Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal.

During its campaigns, the saffron party will distribute these booklets to the Scheduled Caste population that include Matuas, who arrived from Bangladesh during and after the Partition in 1971.

The Matuas are mostly found in districts adjoining the India-Bangladesh border.

The first-phase of the campaign will cover North 24-Parganas and Nadia districts, where BJP workers will identify refugees and visit their houses to distribute the booklets.

“The booklet explains how the CAA will ensure refugees get their long standing demand of citizenship,’’ said BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh.

Refugees, including Matuas, are a crucial factor because in about 70 Bengal Assembly constituencies, nearly 40-45 per cent voters are Hindu refugees.

“Refugees played a significant role in at least 10 Lok Sabha seats out of the 18 won by the BJP. These seats consist of nearly 70 Assembly segments. We will go all out to take refugees into confidence for reaching the magic figure of 148 in the 294-member Assembly in 2021,’’ said a BJP leader.

Party insiders said after the first phase, more booklets will be distributed in North and South Dinajpur, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts.

“We waited for a week to get the booklets printed. We believe the booklets will create more impact than verbal campaigns,’’ said a senior BJP leader.

“We will also distribute pamphlets in public places like markets where locals assemble regularly.’’

Governor takes potshot at Mamata government

A day after Jadavpur University put on hold its event, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar claimed higher education is being politicised in Bengal.

Calling the university’s decision as a situation akin to an emergency in education, Dhankar said the executive council did not have authority to take the decision without his consent.

“A new law passed by the Assembly has restricted my communication with varsities,’’ he said.

Later, Dhankar tweeted that non-state actors, backed by the administration, were behind the programme cancellation at educational institutes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act BJP Matuas
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp