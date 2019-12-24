Home Nation

Anti-CAA protests continue in Assam, students body AASU slams citizens’ group

Tens of thousands of people took part at a rally in Dibrugarh on Tuesday. At another protest rally in Tezpur of northern Assam, the leaders of the AASU reiterated that the protests would continue.

Published: 24th December 2019 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

All Assam Students Union AASU supporters stage a protest rally against the amended Citizenship Act in Dibrugarh Tuesday

All Assam Students Union AASU supporters stage a protest rally against the amended Citizenship Act in Dibrugarh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The protestors of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Assam criticised a citizens’ group of eminent people that appealed for calm saying there was no point continuing with the protests as the matter was sub-judice and the Supreme Court would pass an order on January 22.

In a “public notice” in newspapers, the group, comprising former Meghalaya Governor Ranjit Shekhar Mooshahary besides some academicians and cultural personalities, said the announcement by the protestors that they would continue with the protests was shrouded in a “mystery”.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), which has been vitriolic in its attack of the BJP on the CAA, was quick to give a response. It asserted that the appeal made by the group would not be able to stop the movement.

“They said the decision of the protestors to continue with the protests was shrouded in a mystery. We would say their appeal itself is shrouded in a mystery,” advisor to AASU Samujjal Bhattacharya told journalists.

“Why don’t they go and meet Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and convince them to repeal the CAA? If they can do that, the protests will automatically end,” Bhattacharya added.

The protests against the amended Citizenship Act continued across the state. Tens of thousands of people took part at a rally in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

At another protest rally in Tezpur of northern Assam, the leaders of the AASU reiterated that the protests would continue.

“We are fighting the issue legally as well as democratically by staging peaceful protests. Our protests will continue,” AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said at the rally.

Meanwhile, Assam’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government would urge the Supreme Court for 20 per cent re-verification of applicants who had made it to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) from districts bordering Bangladesh.

“If there is a national NRC, we have to join it. If there is none, then the Assam NRC has to be full proof. We don’t accept the NRC that was updated. If the Supreme Court says it is satisfied with the NRC, we cannot do anything. But if it says Assam can carry out 20 per cent re-verification in the border districts, then we will do this. If we detect largescale anomalies in the process, our next prayer will be for complete (statewide) re-verification,” Sarma told journalists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act protests Assam Anti-CAA protests anti-NRC protests
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp