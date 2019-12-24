Cabinet Committee on Security approves creation of Chief of Defence Staff
In a landmark military reform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 announced that India will have a CDS as head of the tri-services.
Published: 24th December 2019 03:38 PM | Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:47 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Tuesday approved the creation of a chief of defence staff (CDS), who will be the single-point military adviser to the government as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999, official sources said.
The CCS also approved the report of a high-level committee, headed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, which finalised responsibilities and the enabling framework for the CDS, they said.
In a landmark military reform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 announced that India will have a CDS as head of the tri-services.
Days after the prime minister's announcement, an Implementation Committee headed by Doval was appointed to finalise an enabling framework and determine the exact responsibilities for the CDS.