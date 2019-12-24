Home Nation

Citizenship Act protests: 21,500 booked for violence in Kanpur

As per the details in FIRs, almost all the accused were unidentified. At least 5,000 people were booked by the Babupurwa police while cases were registered against over 4,000 others in Yateemganj.

Published: 24th December 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand guard a day after anti-CAA protests across the state in Lucknow Saturday Dec 21 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Police personnel stand guard a day after anti-CAA protests across the state in Lucknow Saturday Dec 21 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KANPUR: The Uttar Pradesh Police have booked 21,500 people in 15 FIRs lodged at various police stations across Kanpur for the violence that erupted in the city over the weekend. The violence happened during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kanpur Anant Deo said: "At least 15 FIRs have been lodged against 21,500 people in various city areas and 13 have been arrested so far. Twelve persons have been arrested by the Beconganj police while one man was held in Bilhaur."

As per the details in FIRs, almost all the accused were unidentified. At least 5,000 people were booked by the Babupurwa police while cases were registered against over 4,000 others in Yateemganj.

The internet services, however, remain suspended for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday. An uneasy calm prevailed in the city, even though no fresh incident has been reported.

District magistrate Vijay Vishwas Pant said: "Situation is getting back to normal and markets remained open on Monday. We are keeping tabs on the situation after which we will decide about the restoration of internet services."

According to the police, the Kotwali police had, on Sunday, booked around 1,000 people while the Pheelkhana police registered a case against 5,000 unidentified people in connection with violence and violation of prohibitory orders.

Over 2,000 people were booked in Colonelganj, 350 in Chakeri and 102 in Gwaltoli for indulging in violence. The majority of them are unnamed. Police said efforts were being made to identify and arrest suspects involved in violence.

During anti-CAA protests, three persons from Babupurwa had succumbed to gunshot wounds and protesters had set afire several vehicles in Babupurwa and Yateemkhana areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act Citizenship Act protests Kanpur Protests
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp