If Citizenship Act not related to religion, why not include Muslims? Asks Bengal BJP leader

KOLKATA: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s grand-nephew Chandra Kumar Bose, who had contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate, tweeted questioning the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and asked why Muslims were excluded from the list mentioned in the Act.

Bose’s comment came hours after the saffron camp organised a mega march and a rally in Kolkata on Monday supporting the CAA.

Chandra Kumar Bose is also the BJP Vice President for West Bengal.

BJP party’s working president JP Nadda, in his speech, explained why the amended Act is important in India.

"If #CAA2019 is not related to any religion why we are stating -Hindu,Sikh,Boudha,Christians, Parsis & Jains only! Why not include #Muslims as well? Let’s be transparent," Bose tweeted.

If Muslims are not being persecuted in their home country they would not come,so there's no harm in including them. However, this is not entirely true- what about Baluch who live in Pakistan & Afghanistan? What about Ahwadiyya in Pakistan? — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrabosebjp) December 24, 2019

Portraying India’s secular image, Bose continued tweeting, "don’t equate India or compare it with any other nation- as it’s a nation Open to all religions and communities."

Bose’s note of dissent came at a time when the BJP has decided to go all out and launch massive campaign across the nation, especially in Bengal to make people understand what is CAA.

Earlier, after BJP’s unimpressive performance in the by-elections in three assembly constituencies in Bengal, Bose had expressed his opinion saying the saffron camp should adopt a different narrative for West Bengal as the state’s social fabric is not like Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country where the BJP is in power.