IMF economist Gita Gopinath meets PM Narendra Modi

IMF economist Gita Gopinath had on Friday said that the regulatory uncertainty has played a major role in the economic slowdown in India.

Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Gita Gopinath with PM Narendra Modi.

Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Gita Gopinath with PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | Twitter/@PMOIndia)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Economic Counsellor and Director of Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted pictures of Prime Minister Modi with Gopinath on its Twitter handle.

Gopinath had on Friday said that the regulatory uncertainty has played a major role in the economic slowdown in India.

ALSO READ: IMF calls for 'urgent' action by India amid economic slowdown

"I believe, in the slowdown, regulatory uncertainty has played a role. That's another factor that needs to be addressed. It is important for India to take up reforms but to be able to do this with greater clarity and greater certainty would help," Gopinath said at industry chamber FICCI's 92nd annual convention here.

Gopinath also said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been significant in formalising the Indian economy. 

