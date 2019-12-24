Home Nation

People have defeated BJP's attempts to divide society on religious lines: Sonia on Jharkhand results

Gandhi thanked the people of Jharkhand for expressing their 'substantive faith' in the people-centric Congress-JMM-RJD alliance.

Published: 24th December 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 09:20 AM

Congress party president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, party leaders AK Antony, Rahul Gandhi, Gulam Nabi Azad, Priyanka Gandhi, Anand Sharma and others during a silent protest against a contentious Citizenship Act in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance's victory in the Jharkhand Assembly polls was of "extreme contemporary importance" and asserted that the people have defeated the BJP's attempts to divide the society on caste and religious lines.

Gandhi thanked the people of Jharkhand for expressing their "substantive faith" in the people-centric Congress-JMM-RJD alliance led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha working president Hemant Soren.

Gandhi congratulated Soren, all alliance partners and the Congress party leaders and workers for the victory, the party said in a statement.

The victory is special and of extreme contemporary importance, and the people of Jharkhand deserve special gratitude and congratulations for summarily defeating the BJP and its divisive agenda, she said.

With this mandate, the people have defeated the BJP's attempts to divide the society on caste and religious lines, the Congress president asserted.

The JMM-led alliance attained a majority in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly on Monday, Election Commission website said.

