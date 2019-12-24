Home Nation

Protesting German student reminder of dark chapter in world history: Chidambaram

A German student, who took part in anti-CAA protests here last week, has left India after Bureau of Immigration authorities asked him to leave.

Published: 24th December 2019 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday said the incident involving a German student participating in the anti-CAA protest was a reminder of the dark chapter in world history and the student deserves gratitude.

"The German is reminding us of a dark chapter in the world's history so that we may not repeat that in India. The student deserves our gratitude. Where is the Director of IIT? Where is the Chairman? Let us hear from both of them. Where are the other students of IIT? They should protest the reported expulsion of a German student," he asked on Twitter.

A German student, who took part in anti-CAA protests here last week, has left India after Bureau of Immigration authorities asked him to leave since his participation in demonstrations over domestic issues allegedly violated visa regulations.

Jakob Lindenthal, who was here on an exchange programme, was attached to the Physics Department of the IIT Madras and he left the country on Monday night, sources at the institute said.

Holding a placard that had an indirect reference to the Nazi persecution of Jews in Germany between 1933-45 during Hitler's regime, he had told co-participants at a protest here last week that small measures against Jews had not attracted much attention initially.

ALSO READ: German student at IIT Madras deported over Holocaust placard at anti-CAA protests?

In another tweet, Chidambaram said, "Keeping out gold medalist Rabeeha Abdurehim from the Convocation of Pondicherry University was an outrageous assault on her rights. Who was the officer who took the student out and refused her entry? The officer violated the civil rights of the student and must be held liable."

Rabeeha Abdurehim, who hails from Kerala and had done her Masters course in Mass Communication, alleged that she was prevented from attending the convocation ceremony on Monday at which President Ram Nath Kovind was the chief guest.

She also refused to accept the gold medal to express solidarity with students protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
anti-CAA protest P Chidambaram
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp