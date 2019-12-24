Home Nation

Rahul, Priyanka forced to abandon plan to meet kin of anti-CAA stir victims in Meerut

Both the SSP and DM were reportedly present when the Gandhis were stopped near Partapur police station.

Published: 24th December 2019 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 02:49 PM

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi along with Priyanka Gandhi on Meerut outskirts (Photo | ANI)

By Online Desk

MEERUT: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, who were on the way to Meerut to meet the victims of alleged police firing during anti-Citizenship Act demonstrations last week, returned to New Delhi after they were read out the notice stating that Section 144 was still in force in the city.

Speaking to Express, SSP, Meerut Ajay Sahni said, "As Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were about to enter Meerut, they were informed that Section 144 is still in force. Also, the Congress leaders didn't have any prior permission, they decided to return to Delhi."

"Section 144 that prohibits any assembly is still in force here as the city is returning to normalcy," Sahni further added. Both the SSP and DM were reportedly present when the Gandhis were stopped near Partapur police station.

"We asked the police to show us the order, but they did not show us any order for stopping us and told us to return," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

The two leaders had left for Meerut on Tuesday morning to meet some of the family members of the deceased protesters.

