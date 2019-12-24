RSS, BJP to educate the masses about Citizenship Act in Uttarakhand

Home Nation

Published: 24th December 2019

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With an aim to clear ‘confusions’ and ‘misinformation’ spread by political parties, the BJP and the RSS will together work to apprise people of the newly-passed Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

Various decisions including the formation of shrine board for Char Dhams, educating people about CAA, the abolition of Article 370, issues raised by priests of Char Dham over the new law to manage the dhams were taken in a meeting which was attended by both the BJP and the RSS.    

All five members of Parliament from Uttarakhand along with Union Human Resources Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank were present in the meeting.

BJP state president Ajay Bhatt said, “The party is committed to tell the truth about the CAA to people and make them aware about the lies spread by  the Opposition.”

Alok, an RSS regional activist, who also attended the meet said, “The law is not against Muslims of India as it is being propagated by many political parties and factions. This is to give equality to minorities of the three countries who were denied their fair share.”Amidst ongoing protests in country, the Uttarakhand government has imposed section 144 in Haridwar.

