Two former J&K Bank chairmen involved in scam

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir has filed chargesheets against two former chairmen of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Sheikh Mushtaq and Parvez Nengroo and 15 other bank officials after finding them involved in 3,000 backdoor appointments in the bank during their respective tenures.

An official of ACB said reliable inputs were received that J&K Bank has created an unprecedented and illegal practice of making over 3,000 backdoor appointments clandestinely,including their kith and kin contrary to rules and norms governing the subject.

“During the investigation, a search was conducted in J&K Bank’s Corporate Headquarters on July 8, 2019, to lay hands on various documents related to illegal and fraudulent appointments to avoid inordinate delay and tampering of records by the accused officers/officials of J&K Bank,” he said.

The official said during scrutinisation of records, it surfaced that from 2011 onwards J&K Bank chairmen have made over 3,000 backdoor appointments illegally and fraudulently.

“A thorough probe was ordered to unearth this illegal appointment scam so that corrective measures are taken by the bank to put an end to such illegal practice,” he added.

During the investigation, allegations were established against two ex chairmen Sheikh Mushtaq and Parvez Nengroo among others.