Home Nation

Uttarakhand information commissioner orders probe in mining scam

The order by the information commissioner of the state also said that the investigation is adversely effected due to the delay. 

Published: 24th December 2019 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

SCCL, coal, coal mining

For representational purpose. (File Photo |EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand information commissioner has questioned district administration of state capital about not appointing investigation officer in allegations of a scam worth Rs 4000 crore. 

The order by the information commissioner of the state also said that the investigation is adversely affected due to the delay. 

"If there are allegations of Rs 4000 Crore in the matter then no appointing an investigation in the matter is beyond understanding," said the order dated December 13, 2019.  The order further states that it is expected of the district magistrate to appoint an investigation officer in the matter. 

A complaint was submitted to the commission by Jan Sangharsh Morcha, a non-government organization alleging in the duration of years 2009-2013 when 190 mining licences were distributed in the hill state.

The complainant added in the complaint that Uttarakhand high court had put a restriction on mining licences but still 190 licenses were distributed due to which the state government had suffered loss of Rs 500 crore which could be recovered if an impartial probe is carried out into the matter. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mining scam
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp