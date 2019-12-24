Uttarakhand information commissioner orders probe in mining scam

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand information commissioner has questioned district administration of state capital about not appointing investigation officer in allegations of a scam worth Rs 4000 crore.

The order by the information commissioner of the state also said that the investigation is adversely affected due to the delay.

"If there are allegations of Rs 4000 Crore in the matter then no appointing an investigation in the matter is beyond understanding," said the order dated December 13, 2019. The order further states that it is expected of the district magistrate to appoint an investigation officer in the matter.

A complaint was submitted to the commission by Jan Sangharsh Morcha, a non-government organization alleging in the duration of years 2009-2013 when 190 mining licences were distributed in the hill state.

The complainant added in the complaint that Uttarakhand high court had put a restriction on mining licences but still 190 licenses were distributed due to which the state government had suffered loss of Rs 500 crore which could be recovered if an impartial probe is carried out into the matter.

