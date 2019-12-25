Amit Shah chairs MHA meet on J&K security and development

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting on the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to discuss the security situation and developmental matters of the region.

The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay K Bhalla, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir GC Murmu, Intelligence Bureau Director GC Murmu, CRPF Director General RR Bhatnagar and a host of other senior officials.

“The meeting was called to review the security situation in J&K,” officials said, refusing to share details. J&K Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, Special Secretary (Internal Security) and senior security advisor to Home ministry, Vijay Kumar were also present at the meeting. The Valley continues to be on edge ever since the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.