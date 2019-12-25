Home Nation

AMU siege: Fact-finding report claims blatant human rights abuse by UP cops

At least five students students were stripped naked and asked to lie down on the floor and beaten with leather belts, a student has testified. 

Published: 25th December 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

People gather at the Eidgah to protest against the alleged police action on AMU students who were protesting over Citizenship Amendment Act in Aligarh Monday

People gather at the Eidgah to protest against the alleged police action on AMU students who were protesting over Citizenship Amendment Act in Aligarh Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Tear gas shells, sound bombs, rubber bullets, stun grenades and lathis were used on students of Aligarh Muslim University to quell the protests against the CAA, according to a fact-finding report prepared by a group of activists led by Harsh Mander.   

At least five students were stripped naked and asked to lie down on the floor and beaten with leather belts, a student has testified. 

The registrar confirmed the use of stun grenades, tear gas and water cannons, the report said. Doctors confirmed the blunt force trauma and resultant brain haemorrhage of a student indicating the use of rubber bullets, it added. Students suffered extensive tissue damage, skull fracture, deep-open wounds, wrist amputation and respiratory issues. 

The fact-finding team, comprising Nandini Sundar and John Dayal, among others, met 100 members of faculty, AMU administration, students and doctors.

While attacking the students, the police personnel used religiously charged terms alongside calls of violence, according to the report.

When the Rapid Action Force entered the Morrison Court hostel and when they were destroying vehicles on campus, they also kept calling the hostel students terrorists, it said. Students have maintained that there was no provocation from their side.

They also told the fact-finding team that it was difficult to ascertain the scale of detention and extent of injuries sustained as they were released at different times.

