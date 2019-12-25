Home Nation

Centre to withdraw Army from Assam, Tripura as Citizenship Act protests recede

A total of 29 columns, each consisting of 70 soldiers and one or two officers, of Indian Army were deployed to help the local administration between December 11 and December 17.

Published: 25th December 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Army jawans conduct a flag-march in a locality during relaxation of curfew in Dibrugarh on Friday

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The central government has decided to gradually withdraw deployment of Indian Army and Assam Rifles contingents from Assam and Tripura as law and order situation has improved in these states after they witnessed violence during agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 two weeks ago, sources said on Wednesday.

"Situation in Assam and Tripura is back to normal. Law and order situation in both the states has improved. Indian Army and Assam Rifles contingents deployed in these states will be withdrawn, said a senior government officer.

As per requests by the Assam government, 29 columns, each consisting of 70 soldiers and one or two officers, of Indian Army were deployed to help the local administration between December 11 and December 17.

Similarly, as per the request by Tripura government, three columns of Assam Rifles were deployed in Tripura.

The personnel were tasked to help the local administration wherever and whenever required in these states. "As things have improved drastically and no incidents of violence or public demonstration have been reported in these states for past few days, these personnel are lying idle," said the officer.

The respective governments have assessed the law and order situation in their states and found that normalcy has been restored. The ground situation reports have been submitted to the Centre which has decided to gradually withdraw the deployment of Indian Army and Assam Rifles contingents.

Both Assam and Tripura plunged into chaos after Lok Sabha passed Citizenship Amendment Bill. The governments were forced to suspend Internet services in both the states fearing misuse of social media to disturb peace and tranquility and maintain law and order.

In Assam, the state Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was stuck at Guwahati Airport for several hours once protests broke out. Sonowal however managed to reach back at his residence through the city. But protest happened at his place also.

Internet services were suspended to thwart attempts by mischief mongers to disturb peace. An order issued by the Tripura government also prohibits SMSs on the networks of all mobile service providers.

The region witnessed widespread protests over the Bill, which allows six immigrant communities, barring Muslims, from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh for Indian citizens. Protesters have expressed concerns that refugees allowed by the Act could endanger identity and livelihood of indigenous people.

Before bringing Bill in the parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held extensive meetings with all the stakeholders in the northeast and then made appropriate exceptions and urged people not to be carried away by misinformation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act protests Northeast Protests Indian Army
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp