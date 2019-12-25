Home Nation

Congress seeks to corner Modi government over NPR, claims MHA report calls it 'first step to NRC'

Congress senior spokesperson Ajay Maken also said that Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that there is no link between the NPR and the NRC is a 'bigger lie' than what the PM Modi had said earlier.

Published: 25th December 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken. (File | EPS)

Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the government was trying to link the National Population Register with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and termed it draconian and against the secular credentials of the Constitution.

Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that there is no link between the NPR and the NRC is a "bigger lie" than what the prime minister had said at the Ramlila ground on Sunday, Congress senior spokesperson Ajay Maken said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Sunday said that there was no talk of NRC being implemented in the country, a stand that goes in total variance with the home minister's claim that the NRC will be implemented.

Maken said the Home Ministry, in its annual report, has stated that the NPR is the first step to NRC and alleged that the government is linking the two.

Claiming that the then minister of state for Home had made a similar statement in 2014, the opposition party said that the government is now caught in a trap of its own.

Maken said during the 2021 Census, if the NPR is conducted in this way then it will be objectionable.

"He is lying because of the anger of the people," he said on Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on NRC.

The Congress said that for the first time, because of the amended Citizenship Act, there is a deep resentment among a large number of people in the country as the biggest sufferers after the implementation of the NRC would be the poor and the marginalised.

"They will be at the crossroads of losing citizenship," he said.

Admitting that the Congress started the NPR, Maken said, "We started it, but we never linked it to the NRC. Who is linking the NPR to the NRC?" "NPR alone is fine, but when you link it with NRC, it becomes draconian.

Then it becomes something which is a violation of human rights and of the secular credentials of the Constitution," he said.

The Congress leader also showed the annual report of the Home Ministry, in which it stated that the National Population Register is the first step towards the National Register of Citizens.

"This means that they have already announced the policy of the government.

The latest annual report of the BJP government clearly says that the NPR is the first step towards the creation of the NRC," he said.

"Once again the BJP government is caught in a trap of their own making. 2018-19 Annual Report of the Union Home Ministry clearly states NPR is the first step to NRC. Also in 2014, former MoS Home Ministry Kiren Rijiju replied to a question in Rajya Sabha stating the same. Who's lying now," the Congress asked on its Twitter handle.

Maken alleged that in the last five years, the BJP government has been saying so again and again.

"Who are they fooling now," he asked.

Earlier, they said they will bring NRC.

Now they have done it in the garb of NPR, the Congress leader alleged, adding that as soon as you link the NPR to the NRC, "this is something to be objected to. Because Congress never took the step to link NPR with NRC."

All through, the government has been saying that the NPR is the first step towards the NRC, Maken said.

"Why didn't the home minister earlier refute this when it was brought out in the policy document of the government, the annual report of the Home Ministry," he asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Register of Citizens National Population Register Amit Shah PM Modi Congress BJP
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp