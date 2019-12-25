Funds cleared for Swadesh Darshan scheme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet gave its approval to release funds to the tune of Rs 627.40 crore for the 10 projects sanctioned during 2018-19.

It also gave its approval for the release of an additional Rs 1,854.67 crore for sanctioning of new projects during 2019-20 in Swadesh Darshan scheme.

Under the scheme, the Ministry of Tourism is developing critical tourism infrastructure in a sustainable and inclusive manner.

The provision of this critical infrastructure will catalyse the private sector investment in revenue-generating projects which in turn would lead to positive enhancement of overall experience of tourists.

This would lead to increased footfall in the areas, growth of revenue and employment.