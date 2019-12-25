Haryana woman confesses to killing husband in a letter to minister at 'janata darbar'

By ANI

AMBALA: A woman handed over a letter to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij during his recent 'janata darbar' confessing that she killed her husband two years ago.

"A woman came and she was crying. She said that she killed her husband two years ago. She confessed and said she wants to be punished for it. I handed her over to the police and she was taken to a police station," Vij told ANI.

The police said they will investigate the case after lodging an FIR based on the woman's confession.

"We got a complaint. She gave a written confession to the minister. We will lodge an FIR based on the confession and will investigate the case. In the confession she has stated that she was the reason behind her husband's death," SHO Mahesh Nagar, Satish Kumar, said.