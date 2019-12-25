INTERVIEW | Change will reflect on faces of people: Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

CM-designate and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren, who is all set to take up the reins of the state for a second term, believes that development should be reflected on the faces of people, rather on hoardings and posters.

Soren said the win was achieved by convincing people by providing solutions to their daily problems and the insight he garnered on the road through 2018-19, visiting the remotest villages.

Results have shown that local issues in states are top most priority of people and their aspirations should be addressed, he said, adding that elections are fought on ideologies. Here, the JMM leader talks of the mandate and the tasks ahead in the state. Excerpts...

Why do you think the people give your coalition such a clear mandate?

While visiting remote rural areas in various parts of Jharkhand over the last one year, I felt people’s expectations and anguish at close quarters.

They wanted change-something better. That interface with people took me deeper to appreciate their problems and I came up with solutions.

My campaign touching on the subtle problems of their lives did touch a nerve. They chose our coalition wholeheartedly.

Now that you have a clear mandate, how do you look at the future challenges?

It is really an honour to serve people. I see it as an opportunity to take this State forward on all development indices. Before this, I was not given a proper chance to address the sufferings of the people.

The change will definitely be seen and soon, not via claims on posters and hoardings but via the happiness reflected on the face of the people. That’s the dream of Guruji (Shibu Soren: The JMM founder and patriarch).

What are the priorities you would like to focus on in the next five years?

Jharkhand is my home and all the people living here are like my family members. I have a chance to beautify my house and I will address each and every problem that my family members face, irrespective of their cultural, social, religious and political background.

We will focus on the Land Rights Act to give land to the landless. Rationalising the distribution of PDS would also be a priority, he said.

Will you implement the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in Jharkhand?

I have only heard about it. Let the documents related to it come to me first. Then, after discussion with the alliance partners and party members, we will collectively take a decision.

But, prima facie, it appears that the Centre is intent on getting millions back in queues, this time with documents to prove that they are citizens of this vast country to suit its own agenda.

India is burning on the issue of NRC, you will have to decide, whether to remain with the Country or show your muscle power. Sentiments of people will also have to be understood on the issue.