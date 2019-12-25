National Conference to challenge detention of party chief Farooq Abdullah under PSA

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The National Conference (NC) is going to challenge the detention of party chief and three-time former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Senior NC leader and MP Mohammad Akbar Lone said the party will challenge the detention of Farooq, who is lodged at his Gupkar residence, which was turned into a sub-jail immediately after his detention.

On December 14, the authorities had extended Farooq’s PSA detention by three months.

His three-month PSA detention, which was invoked against him by the government on September 15, had expired on December 14.

“We will move the appropriate court. Our legal team will decide whether to challenge the detention in J&K High Court or Supreme Court,” Lone said.

“We think he needs to challenge his detention now,” Lone added. Sources in NC said some leaders are against challenging Farooq’s PSA detention. “They fear that if Farooq’s PSA detention is challenged, then there is every likelihood that the government may shift him to a detention centre outside Kashmir,” they said.

CRISIS DEEPENS

Forty corporators of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation moved a no-confidence motion against its Mayor Junaid Mattu.