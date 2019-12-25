Home Nation

NDA's version differs 2010 NPR by UPA government: Congress on National Population Register

Congress leader Ajay Maken said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister's version of NPR is different from 2010 NPR ubder the UPA government.

Published: 25th December 2019 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken

Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken (File photo| EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After CAA and NRC, the Congress is now turning its guns on the National Population Register announced on Tuesday by the BJP-led NDA government.

Congress leader Ajay Maken said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister's version of NPR is different from 2010 NPR under the UPA government. The former Minister of State for Home, tweeted: "As MOS Home in 2010, I supervised the NPR! But Modi-Shah 2020 NPR is Totally Different. Please see 2010 & 2020 NPR Forms."

The senior Congress leader also said: "2020 Version adds: 1) Date & Place of Birth of Parents 2) Last Place of Residence 3) Aadhaar ID 4) Driving Licence No. 5) Voter ID 6) Mobile No. Thus, NPR2020NRC."

In their defence, BJP leaders had said that the idea of NPR was pitched by the UPA government.BJP accused the Congress party that when Congress is in power it makes law on population, otherwise opposes the same law when out of power.

Congress leader Ajay Maken said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister's version of NPR is different from 2010 NPR ubder the UPA government. tweeted: "In 2010, data was collected for the first time to build National Population Register (NPR). In 2011, @INCIndia President Sonia Gandhi was the second person to be enumerated for population census. CONgress makes laws when it is in power & opposes the same when its out of power!"

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Population Register Ajay Maken Congress Citizenship Act NRC BJP
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp