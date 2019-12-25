Home Nation

Police put up posters of violent anti-CAA protestors in Varanasi

These posters of several unidentified people held during the protest were pasted on the wall of the Bajardiha and Bhelupur areas for the general public to identify them.

Published: 25th December 2019 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

People look at a poster carrying photos of protesters who went violent on December 20

People look at a poster carrying photos of protesters who went violent on December 20 (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

VARANASI: Uttar Pradesh Police has put up a poster having the photographs of protesters who allegedly instigated violence during an agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on December 20 in Varanasi.

These posters of several unidentified people held during the protest were pasted on the wall of the Bajardiha and Bhelupur areas for the general public to identify them. The police has also promised the locals that they will be given a reward if they will help them to nab the trouble makers. They also assured that the identification of the informants will be kept secret.

It should be noted that several people have been arrested for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The protest turned violent after the police resorted to baton-charge to disperse the agitators on December 20.

The incidents of violence, arson, and stone-pelting were also reported from the various part of the state even as CrPC's Section 144 was imposed in the wake of deteriorating law and order situation.

A total of 10 people have died in Uttar Pradesh in separate incidents of violence during a protest against the CAA. Two people died each in Firozabad, Kanpur, Bijnor, Sambhal and Meerut. Amid the raging protests, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had appealed to people to maintain peace and do not believe in any rumours. "No one should take the law into their hand."

He had also stated that the damage caused to the public property during protests would be recovered by confiscating the property of those who were involved in arson. Apart from Varanasi, police-protestors clashes also erupted in Bahraich, Bareilly, Bhadohi, Gorakhpur and Sambhal on December 20.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act NRC Varanasi protest Varanasi Police Uttar Pradesh Police CAA stir CAA protest
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp