Those opposing Citizenship Act, NRC can be 'wiped out' in an hour: Haryana BJP MLA

Kaithal MLA Leela Ram Gurjar also said today's India is not of former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and Gandhi, but of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: In provocative remarks seemingly directed at Muslims, a Haryana BJP MLA has said those opposing CAA and NRC can be "wiped out" in an hour.

Kaithal MLA Leela Ram Gurjar was speaking at an event in his constituency in support of the amended citizenship law.

He said today's India is not of former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and Gandhi, but of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Aaj yeh Jawaharlal Nehru ka Hindustan nahi hai, aaj yeh Gandhi wala nahi hai. Aaj yeh Hindustan hai, Narendra Modi ji ka. Miya ji, ab yeh Hindustan, Narendra Modi ji ka hai, agar ishara ho gaya na, toh ek ghante mei safaya kar denege (India is not of Jawaharlal Nehru or of Gandhi today, but it is of Narendra Modi. If we get a signal, within one hour we will wipe them out)," he said.

Referring to the amended citizenship law, he said in a video clip that Modi had taken up this initiative.

"If Muslims think there is a conspiracy to make them leave the country, there is nothing of that sort in this act. But those who have illegally entered the country will definitely have to go," he said.

"I want to tell the people here that this is not Manmohan Singh's, Jawahar Lal Nehru's or Gandhi's India today, but of Modi ji and that of Amit Shah," said Gurjar who had defeated veteran Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in the state assembly polls held in October.

Referring to those against the new law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said, "You must have seen a few come and give warnings. Today, India is of Modi ji, if we get a signal, we will clean them up in one hour."

