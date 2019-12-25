Two labourers arrested for raping 12-year-old girl in Goa

By PTI

PANAJI: Two labourers allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in a village in South Goa, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, originally hailing from Bihar, were arrested on Tuesday evening, hours after they committed the alleged crime in the village under Quepem taluka, an official said.

Quepem police inspector Santosh Desai said the duo, working as casual labourers in South Goa, was taken into custody after a complaint was lodged by the minor victim's father.

As per the complaint, the accused raped the girl when she was sleeping in her house, he said.

One of the accused is 18-year-old, while his accomplice was identified as Jitendra Chowdhury (20), the police said.

Both were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

The duo was known to the victim's father and often visited their home, the police inspector added.