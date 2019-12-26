Home Nation

Akali Dal opposes all-India NRC, seeks better NDA coordination

Akali Dal leader and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral NRC should not be implemented in the country and the BJP government should 'rethink' the exercise.

Published: 26th December 2019 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Akali Dal leader and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral

Akali Dal leader and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP's oldest ally Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday opposed the roll out of the National Register of Citizens across the country, claiming the proposed exercise has created insecurity among Muslims.

Akali Dal leader and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral also sought improved coordination among NDA allies "as used to be during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government".

"We represent Sikhs, which are a minority, and are thus more sensitive to the feelings and concerns of (other) minorities. We do not want Muslims to become insecure. We do not want any minority to feel insecure in any way in view of the fact that after 1984, Sikhs had started feeling insecure," Gujral said.

ALSO READ | No link between NPR and NRC, Opposition claims baseless, says Kishan Reddy

"After 1984, we felt the Congress isolated Sikhs completely from the mainstream to serve their political ends. We feel in a secular country, no minority should ever feel they are being isolated or are being targeted," he added.

Gujral said NRC should not be implemented in the country and the BJP government should "rethink" the exercise.

Punjabis, by and large, and Sikhs in particular, he said, believe in the philosophy of the Gurus, which is tolerance, compassion and equality and 'sarbat ka bhala' (good for everyone).

"The NRC is causing a lot of misgivings in the minds of Muslims. The NRC should not be implemented. We are categorically against the NRC. It is up to the government to say so, that the NRC would not be implemented all over the country," he said.

ALSO READ: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh asks SAD to clarify stand on NRC, Citizenship Act

Gujral said the SAD wants Muslims to be included in the Citizenship Amendment Act and this has been stated by the party in Parliament too when the bill was taken up for discussion and passed.

The Akali Dal supported the bill in Parliament.

"We supported it because 60,000 Sikhs were involved. They have been fighting for the last 60 years to get citizenship. We were in 'dharam sakat' and we want 'sarbat ka bhala'," Gujral said.

He said there should be peace and harmony in the country and no division on the basis of religion.

On strains emerging between the Akali Dal and the BJP, especially after the Shiv Sena moved out of NDA, Gujral said, "We are the oldest ally of the BJP. We are part of the NDA and will remain so."

"Any issue between us are internal and will be sorted out within the NDA," he said but called for better coordination among alliance partners, as used to be during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

He felt it was "unfortunate" that discussions and consultations within NDA were not happening, especially on contentious issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NPR NRC Naresh Gujral Shiromani Akali Dal
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp