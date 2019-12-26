All nationalists are hindus in RSS lexicon: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While calling for unity among all the citizens irrespective of their religious faiths, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sar Sanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that all those who worship the jal, zameen and jungle of this country and wish well for Bharat Mata would be considered as Hindus.

Addressing a public meeting in connection with ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Sibiram’, a three-day winter camp of key RSS functionaries, Mohan Bhagwat said irrespective of religion and culture, people who respect the country’s culture and heritage, and nurture a nationalistic spirit would be considered Hindus. “RSS will consider 130 crore people of the country as Hindus,” the RSS chief said. His remarks assumed significance in the wake of widespread protests and apprehensions against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country.

“Some say there is unity in diversity. We also believe it. But we see different shades of one ‘satya’ (eternal truth). All those who follow different forms of worship are considered as children of Bharat Mata, irrespective of their language or region,” Bhagwat declared.The RSS chief said that the main work of the outfit was to unite the people of the country. “We practise this daily for one hour in our shakas,” he added.

Selfless people, and not politicians, will bring change: RSS chief

On christening the RSS camp as ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Sibiram’, the RSS chief said: “Some may ask, whose victory? There are three types of victories. Tamasika, Rajasika and Satvik victories. The first two are banned in Hindu dharma. RSS has always believed in victory through Satvik means. A Satvik person does not have any selfish interests. When faced with criticism, he may retort occasionally.

But, a Satvik person will always have kindness and love in his heart and strive for the welfare of others,” he said. Bhagwat said that Satvik nature was rooted deep in the soil of this country, he said. The aim of the RSS was to make Bharat Mata a “vishwa guru” (universal teacher), he said. “We want victory for the country and Bharat Mata through Satvik means. RSS workers always want universal peace,” he emphasised.

Bhagwat, however, rued that “this world is filled with Tamasik and Rajasik forces”.

“Our Hindu culture alone is capable of achieving dharma vijay. An organised Hindu society can guide the world,” he averred. The change in the country would happen not because of politics or politicians, but with selfless people, he said. Bhagwat then went on to illustrate his example further by citing Rabindranath Tagore. “When the Britishers were leaving the country, people thought that there would be clashes between Hindus and Muslims. But Tagore felt there would be a solution to prevent such clashes.

That solution for uniting the nation would come through a Hindu means. The RSS wants that every village and basti in the country stay united without differences,” Bhagwat added. BV Mohan Reddy of Cyient Technologies attended the meeting as the chief guest. Around 7,705 RSS functionaries are attending the ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Sibiram’, which concludes on Thursday.