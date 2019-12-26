Home Nation

Ayodhya dispute: Babri Masjid Action Committee may file curative petition against SC verdict

The committee also intends to file a separate application in the court seeking the debris of the mosque which was demolished in 1992.

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (File Photo| AP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After the Supreme Court dismissed a batch of 18 review petitions filed by a number of Muslim parties against its November 9 judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case, the Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) is now contemplating to file a curative petition against the top court's verdict. The committee also intends to file a separate application in the court seeking the debris of the mosque which was demolished in 1992.

Earlier, a five-judge bench, headed by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi, in a unanimous verdict on November 9, had given the entire 2.77-acre disputed land to a trust tasking it with the responsibility of monitoring the construction of a temple at the site. The Court also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre alternative
site to the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board for building a mosque in Ayodhya.

A curative petition is the last judicial corrective measure that can be pleaded for in any judgment passed by the apex court.

While interacting with media persons, BMAC convenor and senior advocate Zafaryab Jilani claimed that the decision to file an application to seek the mosque debris was made to save it from being disrespected. “As per the Islamic Shariyat, anything, even a brick, associated with a mosque to should be respected. It cannot be thrown away like ordinary debris as it was against the tenets of Islam,” said Jilani to buttress his claim.

The BMAC convenor also said that it was a bid to ensure peace in the country because if Muslims would find the mosque debris thrown in the garbage, they would be hurt.

Meanwhile, the government is believed to have started working on setting up a trust within the next few weeks as mandated by the Supreme Court while delivering the Ayodhya verdict.

The apex court had said a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

Responding to the BMAC plan to move the apex court again, BJP spokesman Samir Singh said that there was no substance in the claim of Jilani who wanted to keep the issue alive at any cost. “He fears that if the Ayodhya issue ends, their survival will be at stake as they receive funds in the name of the mosque from outside India,” said Samir Singh.

While the SP and Congress chose to keep mum over the issue, Deepak Mishra of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) urged Jilani to end the matter and rid the country of petty Mandir-Masjid politics.

