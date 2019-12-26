Hemant Soren to withdraw complaint against Raghubar Das for making 'hurtful' remarks

Home Nation

"We are peace-loving people and do not believe in malevolence. We will try to move forward with a positive attitude. Whatever happened during elections must be forgotten," said Soren

Published: 26th December 2019

JMM chief Hemant Soren and Jharkhand CM-elect (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: JMM executive president Hemant Soren has decided to withdraw his complaint lodged against outgoing Chief Minister Raghubar Das, allegedly for making ‘hurtful’ remarks on his community in Jamtara on December 18. The complaint was registered against Das under the SC/ST Act on December 19.

Six days after the complaint was filed by Soren, an FIR was lodged against Das on Wednesday at Mihijam Police Station in Jamtara. Soren announced on Thursday that he will withdraw the case as nothing is gained by hatred.

“We are peace-loving people and do not believe in malevolence. We will try to move forward with a positive attitude. Whatever happened during elections must be forgotten as it is time to move this state forward on the paths of development. Therefore, I have decided to withdraw the complaint lodged against Chief Minister Raghubar Das,” said Soren. The process of withdrawal of the complaint will be started soon, he added.

Terming his remarks as ‘hurtful’ to the entire community from which he belongs to, Soren in his complaint had demanded immediate action against Das under suitable sections of the ‘Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.’  In the complaint filed by Soren, he stated that the words of Das had hurt his feelings and honour. He also questioned whether it was an offence to take birth in a tribal family.

JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya had also demanded that Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey take immediate action against the Chief Minister.

