Jamaat writes to all CMs, urges them to stop NPR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prominent Muslim organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has written to all chief ministers, urging them to stop stop the process of NPR until the Centre announces rollback of the proposed National Register of Citizens and repeals the Citizenship Amendment Act. Stating that NPR should not be seen in isolation, JIH said, “The combination of three creates a situation in which Muslims of India will be stripped of their citizenship and sent to detention centres as has been played out in the state of Assam.”

The letter addressed to the CMs by JIH president Syed Sadatullah Hussaini states, “We urge you to disallow the implementation of the proposed NRC in your state. As “law and order” is a state subject, you are quite within your constitutional rights to ensure the non-implementation of NRC. We also urge you to stop the process of the NPR until the Centre assures the nation that it will not implement NRC and shall roll back CAA.”

The letter says the states can play a crucial role in upholding the idea of India as a constitutional, secular and plural democracy. “We are confident that you will not disappoint the people... The Jamaat is mobilising the peace and justice-loving citizens and submitting memorandums to various ministries and district collectors against CAA and NRC.