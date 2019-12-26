JMM leader Hemant Soren withdraws complaint against ex-Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

By IANS

RANCHI: Jharkhand's Chief Minister-designate and JMM executive president Hemant Soren has withdrawn his complaint against former chief minister Raghubar Das of the BJP.

Soren had lodged the complaint under the SC and ST Act in Jamtara on December 19 against Das, who had allegedly made some unsavoury remarks against Soren and his family members. "We will not carry forward the complaint and I have decided to end the matter by withdrawing it. We do not believe or work under the influence of any malicious views," Soren told reporters on Thursday.

"We want to work with a positive mindset. What has happened during the polls has ended. Now, the time has come to give direction to the state. Both ruling and opposition parties will have to play their role," he said.

The complaint filed by Hemant Soren at Mihijam police station in Jamtara district on December 19 was converted into an FIR on Wednesday. A day after the FIR was lodged, Soren decided to withdraw the complaint.