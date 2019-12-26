Home Nation

NIA raids arrested activist Akhil Gogoi's house and office in Guwahati

He was arrested by police in the wake of protests against the CAA and handed over to the NIA in a case registered with Chandmari police station pertaining to his alleged links with the CPI (Maoist).

Published: 26th December 2019 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) advisor Akhil Gogoi being produced at an NIA court in Guwahati

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) advisor Akhil Gogoi being produced at an NIA court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at the Guwahati residence and office of arrested RTI activist and leader of peasants’ body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samitee (KMSS) Akhil Gogoi and seized various documents including books.

The searches at both places continued for 2-3 hours. It was learnt that his PAN card, an SBI debit card, electoral photo identity card and a bank passbook were among the documents seized from his residence at Nizarapara area. His wife Gitashree Tamuly said files marked as “Credit-deposit ratio KMSS file misc”, “Jail 2015”, “Jail diary 2014” and “NHPC LSHEP 2015” etc were also seized.

She said she had asked for copies of the seized documents but the request was turned down by the NIA officials. They had also sought documents pertaining to the orchid environment park of the KMSS at Kaziranga from her but she expressed ignorance on those.

The NIA officials had seized some books, written on Mao Zedong and Marxism, and leaflets of the KMSS from the office of the peasants’ body at Gandhibasti area.

Gogoi, who was in ten days’ custody of the NIA, was brought to Guwahati from Delhi for production in an NIA court. It sent him to 14 days’ judicial custody.

He was arrested by the police from Upper Assam’s Jorhat in the wake of the protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and later handed over to the NIA in a case registered with Chandmari police station in Guwahati pertaining to his alleged linkage with the CPI (Maoist).

The NIA had booked him under several sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act including sedition, intention to cause riot against national integration, punishment for criminal conspiracy and unlawful association.

Prior to his arrest, he was very critical of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which is now a law. He had made an appeal to the people to come out of their homes and register protests against it saying crores of Bangladeshis would migrate to Assam.

Meanwhile, protesters against the CAA said by arresting Gogoi, the government was trying to muzzle voices of protest. They demanded his immediate release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhil Gogoi National Investigation Agency
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp