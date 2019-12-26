Home Nation

Power play: Jumbos lose out as depts fight over payment of fund

The forest department wrote to the Centre for the funds. Soon, the MoEF said it was the responsibility of the power discom.

Published: 26th December 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: SAVING elephants from electrocution has become tough in Chhattisgarh as government departments are shrugging off their responsibilities of bearing  huge expenses involved in the exercise.
In last 16 years, 44 tuskers were lost to electrocution in the state. It was wildlife activist Nitin Singhvi, who in January 2018, filed a PIL drawing the court’s attention to elephant deaths by electrocution, mostly due to low-slung high tension cables owned by the Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL).

The court had directed the CSPDCL to resolve the issue following which the CSPDCL did a survey and wrote to the forest department that 810 km of 33 kV line and 3781 km of 11 kV high-voltage cables were to be elevated and masked by aerial bunched cables. Also, 3,976 km of low-tension line were to be rectified. The bill came to about `1,674 crore.

The forest department wrote to the Centre for the funds. Soon, the MoEF said it was the responsibility of the power discom. “Our mandate is only wildlife protection. The power company will have to bear entire estimated expenses,” Atul Shukla, principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) said.

The power company,  however, said it has submitted the proposal and details to the state government. “Nowhere the court has pointed out that it’s our fault. The only directive is to shift and rectify the low hanging high-voltage cables. We have no issues and will go ahead once the permission granted,” said Shailendra Shukla, chairman, CSPDCL.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp