Home Nation

Prakash Ambedkar accuses BJP of dividing country with CAA, demands Amit Shah's resignation

The Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi chief accused Shah of creating a mass unrest in the country by bringing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Published: 26th December 2019 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar

Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for trying to divide the country, the Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ambedkar accused Shah of creating a mass unrest in the country by bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing a massive rally and procession in Mumbai's Dadar to oppose the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), he alleged that the "CAA-NRC was a conspiracy by the BJP and RSS to divide the people of the country, divert attention from the economic crisis gripping the country and it must be resisted with full force.

"Despite their claims, the CAA-NRC are definitely 100 per cent anti-Muslims, but it will also go against 40 per cent of the Hindus in the country and, hence, must be fought by all communities," Ambedkar said.

He demanded whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- after seeing all these countrywide protests against the 'anti-people' laws -- will seek Shah's resignation or sack him from the home ministry.

Accusing the government for spreading 'misinformation' on the detention camps, Ambedkar claimed that these detention camps have been existing in places like Assam, but nobody knew how many people were kept there, and even in Navi Mumbai one detention camp exist.

"During the British rule, people who were condemned to detention camps never returned, many died there. In case any such detention camps come up in Maharashtra, we will go and demolish them," he said.

Elaborating on the impact of the CAA-NRC, Ambedkar -- who is the grandson of B. R. Ambedkar, the Architect of Indian Constitution -- warned that these laws would harm more Hindus than the Muslims, but the implications of which the majority community has not yet fully understood.

He reiterated that there are nomadic tribes who make up 12-16 per cent of the population, nine per cent tribals, besides, 'Alutedars' and 'Balutedars' (small rural migrant labour communities), who have no documents of any kind.

"The government wants people to produce the documents of their fathers and forefathers. From where shall we get these? What about these (above) communities? If they are unable to produce the papers, they will be liable for action under the NRC," Ambedkar declared.

Thousands took part in the procession-cum-rally outside Dadar which seemed a sea of people waving the Tricolour, carrying pictures of Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, the Constitution, posters proclaiming 'Reject CAA - Boycott NRC', banners with anti-CAA-NRC slogans.

A huge procession was also held in Sindhudurg, coastal south-Konkan region, by various social organisations, to protest against the CAA-NRC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi Prakash Ambedkar Amit Shah BJP RSS Citizenship Act NRC
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp