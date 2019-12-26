Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi to grace national tribal dance fest as chief guest in Chhattisgarh

The programme will be graced by the various folk artists and tribal dance troupe from 25 states and union territories and six countries.

Renata Lok-Dessallien, United Nations Resident Coordinator arrived in Raipur to attend national tribal dance festival. (Photo| EPS)

RAIPUR: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of a three-day National Tribal Dance Festival-2019 that will be held at the science college ground in Raipur on Friday.

The programme will be graced by the various folk artists and tribal dance troupe from 25 states and union territories and six countries. The festival will be presided over by the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The special guests who would be reaching the Chhattisgarh capital include leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Gulam Nabi Azad, deputy leader Anand Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel and Moti Lal Vora, former MP KC Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meera Kumar, Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Dr Charandas Mahant, Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia, B K Hariprasad among others.

“Over 1300 tribal artists and folk dance troupe have accomplished registration. Besides, there will be guest artists from six countries including Sri Lanka, Belarus, Thailand, Uganda, Maldives and Bangla Desh. They would be mesmerising the audience with their performances. The colourful mega event will start from morning 10 and continue till 8:30 pm daily,” said the secretary, culture department, Siddhartha Komal Pardeshi.

Baghel stated that he is confident the tribal artists arriving in Chhattisgarh from other states and abroad will carry with them the pleasant memories of the state's rich culture and traditions with them.

Chhattisgarh homes over 32 per cent of tribals and has one of the highest tribal population in the country.

