Complaint filed against Arundhati Roy for urging people to give false information for NPR

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Supreme Court lawyer on Thursday filed a complaint against activist and author Arundhati Roy for allegedly urging people to give false information to officials who come to collect data for the National Population Register (NPR).

"The above statement is nothing but a deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings of Muslims," advocate Rajeev Kumar Ranjan stated in the complaint.

The complaint against Arundhati Roy has been filed in Delhi's Tilak Marg police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and National Security Act for offenses such as mischief, breach of peace, intent to cause a riot and criminal conspiracy.

"I have sought an investigation into the matter and punishment to her so that she learns the lesson and never passes such comments ever again," Ranjan added.