UP Shia Central Waqf Board demands pan-India NRC rollout; says 'it will not harm Muslims'

He said that the Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress were protesting against the nationwide implementation of NRC to garner Muslim votes.

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi (File photo| ANI)

LUCKNOW: UP Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi on Thursday demanded a nationwide NRC rollout. This came against the backdrop of protests against the NRC in several parts of the country and the Home Minister making a statement that there was no such plan.

Rizvi said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will do no harm to the Muslim community, "and it should be implemented across the nation."

He said that the Samajwadi Party, the opposition party in UP, and the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal were protesting against the nationwide implementation of NRC to garner Muslim votes. "Infiltrators are the vote bank of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Mamata Banerjee," he said.

Under the NRC, which aims to identify illegal immigrants, citizens will have to furnish certain documents to prove that they are residents of India. It was rolled out in Assam where around 19 lakh people could not make it to the draft NRC.

Amid the nationwide uproar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week said that his government never discussed the NRC after which, Home Minister Amit Shah said it has not been discussed either in Parliament or the Cabinet.

"There is no need to debate this (pan-India NRC) as there is no discussion on it right now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was right. There is no discussion on it yet either in the Cabinet or Parliament," Shah told ANI as against his earlier statement in Parliament vowing to introduce the exercise across India.

Rizwi is known for his contrary stand to other Muslim organisations and issues concerning the community. He earlier demanded the inclusion of the Shia community in the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but did not oppose the exclusion of the Muslim community as a whole from the law.

He also welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Temple and donated Rs 51,000 for its construction in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He also compared the vocal Muslim leader and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi with slain ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a dreaded terrorist.

When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
