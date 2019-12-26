Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh police release videos of anti-CAA violence

Reports have also emerged of police cracking down on areas across the state where violence had broken out, allegedly indulging in vandalism.

Published: 26th December 2019 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Protestors pelt stones at police personnel after their clash during a rally against NRC and amended Citizenship Act in Lucknow Thursday Dec. 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Protestors pelt stones at police personnel after their clash during a rally against NRC and amended Citizenship Act in Lucknow Thursday Dec. 19 2019. (File | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: To justify their claims of being attacked by the protesters during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) agitation in Uttar Pradesh, the police have released a series of photos and videos that show two men firing at them.

The videos are from Meerut that was rocked by violence on Friday last. While 16 people died across the state during clashes over the past week, Meerut registered the highest number of deaths at six.

In one of the videos, a masked man in a blue jacket is seen walking around with a gun.

The police had maintained that they 'did not fire a single bullet during the violence,' but the Bijnor police later admitted that one of the protesters had been killed in police firing.

Although many of the bodies of those killed in violence bore gunshot wounds, the state police insisted that they did not shoot anything other than plastic pellets and rubber bullets.

Reports have also emerged of police cracking down on areas across the state where violence had broken out, allegedly indulging in vandalism, destruction of property and even assault.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) O. P. Singh claimed that the police also suffered heavy losses. "As many as 288 policemen were injured in violence that erupted across 21 districts. Sixty-two of them suffered firearm injuries," he said at a press conference held over the weekend.

He said that the police have recovered 500 cartridges of prohibited bores from places where violence broke out.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the destruction of public property during the violent agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act and asked protesters to introspect if their actions have been 'good or not.'

"I want to ask people who resorted to violence in Uttar Pradesh to sit at home and ask themselves whether what they did is good or not. They destroyed buses and public property that belongs to the future generation," he said at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh police UP violence
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp